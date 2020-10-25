$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 943,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after acquiring an additional 514,263 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,179,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PVH by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,082,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 456,898 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

