10,000 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $25,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 6,701,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,468,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.