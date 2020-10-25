10,216 Shares in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Truadvice LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $34.82 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.