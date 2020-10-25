15,287 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

