16,000 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.