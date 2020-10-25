1,657 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 180.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $14,264,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $158.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.83. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

