17,264 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $346.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.