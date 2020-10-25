17,531 Shares in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after buying an additional 966,608 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,822,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 199,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 137,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after buying an additional 93,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.