2,014 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Medtronic by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 834,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

