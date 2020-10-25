2,288 Shares in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $228.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average of $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

