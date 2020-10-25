2,431 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the third quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the second quarter worth $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the second quarter worth $68,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger stock opened at $361.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.62. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $392.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

