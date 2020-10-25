2,431 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in W W Grainger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger stock opened at $361.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 over the last three months. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W W Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

