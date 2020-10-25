2key.network Hits Market Capitalization of $983,678.20 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, 2key.network has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $983,678.20 and $307,395.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034125 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.57 or 0.04498266 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00302473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,858,405 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.