3,396 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,459,944. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

