3,897 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 4.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Paychex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $4,334,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,651 shares of company stock worth $28,818,302. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

