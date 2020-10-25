3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $167.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

MMM stock opened at $169.80 on Thursday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

