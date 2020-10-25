5,763 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,763 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after buying an additional 441,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after buying an additional 231,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $407.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.13. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

