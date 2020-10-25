6,368 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Comcast by 14.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.06 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

