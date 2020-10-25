672 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,169,000 after purchasing an additional 182,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,941 shares of company stock worth $228,496,474 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $372.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $387.80. The company has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

