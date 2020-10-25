89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised shares of 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,300,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 89bio by 998.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 89bio by 56.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

