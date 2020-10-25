900 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

NYSE:ACN opened at $229.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.74. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $690,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,651.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,426. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.