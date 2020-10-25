9,900 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $1,901,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 788.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $120.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.