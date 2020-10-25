ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 20 by Berenberg Bank

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 20 price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 21.85.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

