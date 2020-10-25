AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s 3rd Largest Position

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 103.4% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 8.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 68.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

