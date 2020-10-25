ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $40.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,429 shares of company stock worth $1,057,117 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,227,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.29 and a beta of 1.23.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

