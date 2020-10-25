Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $81.04 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

