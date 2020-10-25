ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADTRAN from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $595.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ADTRAN by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 93,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in ADTRAN by 139.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 78,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.
