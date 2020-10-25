ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADTRAN from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $595.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $128.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ADTRAN by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 93,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in ADTRAN by 139.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 78,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

