AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 62,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $640,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.