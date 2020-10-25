Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aecom were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aecom by 2,034.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACM opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. Aecom has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

