Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of Aegon to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aegon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

NYSE:AEG opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

