Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) versus IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Financial Contrast

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) and IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and IMAC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $124.83 million 1.12 $19.72 million ($1.42) -4.16 IMAC $15.13 million 0.67 -$6.50 million N/A N/A

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than IMAC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of IMAC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group -11.63% -3.06% -1.23% IMAC -46.65% -85.82% -31.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and IMAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IMAC 0 1 1 0 2.50

IMAC has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 429.41%. Given IMAC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMAC is more favorable than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Summary

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group beats IMAC on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 25 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc. provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of March 26, 2020, the company owned or managed 14 outpatient clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.