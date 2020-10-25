Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Sells $293,900.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,974,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATSG opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.79. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.08.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.