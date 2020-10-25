Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALEC. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Alector from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

ALEC stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,514,000 after acquiring an additional 539,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 93,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $20,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 199.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 653,640 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $17,229,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

