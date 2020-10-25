Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 426,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 98,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.35.

ALXN stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.