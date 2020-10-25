Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 120.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.07.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $469.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $470.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 74.03% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

