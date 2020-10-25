Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allakos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

ALLK opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. Allakos has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts predict that Allakos will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Allakos by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

