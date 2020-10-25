AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years.

Shares of AB opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

