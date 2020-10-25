Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,291,000 after buying an additional 1,052,417 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

