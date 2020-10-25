Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Forsta AP Fonden’s 3rd Largest Position

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,514.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,452.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

