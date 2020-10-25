Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,514.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,452.63. The company has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

