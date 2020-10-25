Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CSFB raised Altagas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.96.

Altagas stock opened at C$17.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

