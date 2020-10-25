Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.70-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.70-2.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -91.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In related news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,287 shares of company stock worth $1,668,900. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.