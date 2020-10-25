Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.22.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Amcor has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

