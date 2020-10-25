American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,937,000 after purchasing an additional 113,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,330,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

