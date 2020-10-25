American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $100.98 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.