American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $6.15 on Thursday. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

