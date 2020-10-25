American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $548,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

