American River Bankshares (AMRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on November 18th

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $10.75 on Friday. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.77.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 21.86%. Equities research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

