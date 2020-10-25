American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Receives $272.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $237.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.21. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

