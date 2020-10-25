American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in American Water Works by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.08. The company had a trading volume of 423,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,371. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

